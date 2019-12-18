Nigerian, Two Others Arrested in India Over Heroin Worth N2.6 Billion

17 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

The Indian police have arrested a Nigerian national alongside two Indians for illegal possession of illicit drugs worth Rs50 crore (N2.6 billion) in Dehli, the country's capital.

According to a report published by the Times of India, on Tuesday, the police identified the accused as Christ Jole, 28, a Nigerian national; Anubhav Dushad, 35, and Renuka 27, both Indians.

The state deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell), PS Kushwah, said the authorities conducted the arrests on December 15 after information that Mr Dushad would deliver a huge consignment of heroin to Mr Renuka near the New Delhi Railway Station at around 7 a.m.

Mr Kushwah, however, disclosed that 12 kg heroin worth N2.6 billion in the international market was recovered from the trio.

During interrogation, Mr Dushad told the police he procured the heroin from Mr Jole, who was residing in Delhi's Shiv Vihar area.

The Nigerian, Mr Jole, was later nabbed from Delhi's Shiv Vihar area.

The Nigerian reportedly said he used to receive heroin from another Nigerian national, Peter, who further used to get the supply of heroin from an Afghanistan.

Mr Jole also reportedly revealed that apart from supplying heroin in various parts of the country, he and his associates also used to supply drugs to other countries like France, Italy, Canada, UK, and the UAE through couriers, the police said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.