Nigeria: Lalong Promises to Bring Tiger Woods to Nigeria

Jos — Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has promised to facilitate the visit of American professional golfer and world champion, Tiger Woods, to Nigeria in other to boost the morale of golfers and golf lovers in the country.

The Governor made this known at the closing ceremony of the Plateau State governor's golf tournament which took place at the Lamingo Golf Club in Jos the state capital.

Speaking at the event which over 450 professionals and amateur golfers from across the country participated in, Lalong said that people can now come from all over to Jos to play golf with peace of mind and enjoy the weather.

"Someone said we are hoping to see the likes of Tiger Woods coming to Nigeria. When we organized the President's cup (President Muhammadu Buhari) and I returned to give him the report, Mr President said he doesn't play golf but hockey, and I told him that it is only in golf that you can bring one person to Nigeria and the whole nation will go on holiday.

"He asked who is the person and I told him that the person is Tiger Woods. I told him that before our tenure ends we will bring him to Nigeria.

"Even if he is not going to play, let him just come and greet golfers and go away. But I am sure that when he comes and come to Jos he will want to play because of the good weather," he said.

Meanwhile, Sunday Olapade from Mic Com Golf Club emerged winner in the professional regular tour category, while Victor Onaigbe emerged winner in the professional senior tour category. Similarly, Ezekiel Ibrahim of Rayfied Golf Club Jos emerged winner in the amateur category.