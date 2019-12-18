Nigeria: Lalong Promises to Bring Tiger Woods to Nigeria

Photo: Pixabay
18 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dickson S. Adama

Jos — Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has promised to facilitate the visit of American professional golfer and world champion, Tiger Woods, to Nigeria in other to boost the morale of golfers and golf lovers in the country.

The Governor made this known at the closing ceremony of the Plateau State governor's golf tournament which took place at the Lamingo Golf Club in Jos the state capital.

Speaking at the event which over 450 professionals and amateur golfers from across the country participated in, Lalong said that people can now come from all over to Jos to play golf with peace of mind and enjoy the weather.

"Someone said we are hoping to see the likes of Tiger Woods coming to Nigeria. When we organized the President's cup (President Muhammadu Buhari) and I returned to give him the report, Mr President said he doesn't play golf but hockey, and I told him that it is only in golf that you can bring one person to Nigeria and the whole nation will go on holiday.

"He asked who is the person and I told him that the person is Tiger Woods. I told him that before our tenure ends we will bring him to Nigeria.

"Even if he is not going to play, let him just come and greet golfers and go away. But I am sure that when he comes and come to Jos he will want to play because of the good weather," he said.

Meanwhile, Sunday Olapade from Mic Com Golf Club emerged winner in the professional regular tour category, while Victor Onaigbe emerged winner in the professional senior tour category. Similarly, Ezekiel Ibrahim of Rayfied Golf Club Jos emerged winner in the amateur category.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.