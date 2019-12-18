Tanzania: Shilling Falls 4pc After Tory Won Election

THE shilling has depreciated by 3.6 per cent against pound sterling since the beginning of this month affected mostly after Conservative won UK's general election last week.

The Tory election wining has do away uncertainty the UK faces over to exit or stay on the European Union- meaning Brexit is inevitable.

The shilling opened the month at 2,965/17 sterling pound but dropped to 3,074/53 yesterday, according to central bank data.

Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer Raphael Masumbuko said yesterday the election results sent the sterling up against the US dollar and the UK markets closed in green.

"Tanzania might feel the impact of the election in forex, where the sterling kept on jumping against the shilling after the results. However, Mr Masumbuko said, "The proposed new rule that limit the extension of the Brexit to 31 December 2020 might reverse the pound gains."

The election campaign of the Conservative party focused on finalising the divorce of the UK from the EU and improving the National Health Services.

Boris Johnson will be working towards fulfilling his election promises.

Dr Hildebrand Shayo, an economist, said from a market standpoint, a Tory win will likely come with a sharp surge in the pound against the dollar and impact negatively the shilling.

"... and thus the upside seen during heated debate seeing in sterling will reflect the market willingness to take on some risk... this will be good for business in the UK," Dr Shayo, who is also a leading economist for TIB Development Bank, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Currencies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Orbit Securities Market Analyst, Imani Muhingo, told the 'Daily News' yesterday that Conservative majority win has less Brexit uncertainties on top of market friendly policies.

"The pound has risen to a two years high. With a stretch, this has two effects to emerging markets, including Tanzania," Mr Muhingo said.

The two reasons, he said, are rise of large currencies like the pound sterling "increases exchange rate risk in emerging markets".

Also global investors increase investments in UK at the expense of emerging markets.

On the bright side, Mr Muhingo said, a stable UK with certainty with Brexit improves chances of a global economic growth which affects commodities prices, the largest portion of Tanzanian exports.

Immediately after the election result that Tory won, pound and shares surged painting a clear picture that majority favoured Brexit.

Sterling rose above 1.35 US dollar at one point - its highest level since May last year - on hopes that the big majority would remove uncertainty over Brexit.

The pound also jumped to a three-and-a-half-year high against the euro. On the other hand, the shilling maintained its position against US dollar after fluctuating by merely cents since the beginning of the year.

The shilling traded 2,300/19 at the opening of this month and closed at 2,300/44 as per yesterday.