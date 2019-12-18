Tanzania: Nit Acquires Five Planes for Pilot Training

THE National Institute of Transport (NIT) will mid next year receive five planes as part of fulfilling its ambitious plan to start offering courses for pilots locally.

The plan is aimed at meeting the higher demand of personnel needed in the air transport sector now growing at an average of 12 per cent per annum.

NIT Rector Prof Zacharia Mganilwa said at the weekend that his institute has received 21.25 million US dollars (almost 50bn/-) as financial support from the World Bank towards the procurement of three planes for practical purposes, building of a hostel and an aviation workshop.

"In the next academic year [2020/21], we are planning to enrol about 10 students to commence our pilot course," he said.

President John Magufuli has volunteered to provide two other planes to support the initiative, Prof Mganilwa said.

He revealed this during the NIT 35th graduation which was officially attended by Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Atashasta Nditiye as guest of honour.

Prof Mganilwa said as many of the local pilots and aircraft engineers are on the edge of retirement, it is essential to start training a new generation of Tanzanians to take over their positions in future.

Addressing graduands, Deputy Minister Nditiye said he was happy that NIT was finalizing introducing courses for pilots, promising that government would continue offering its support to ensure the institute's goals are met.

"Introducing pilot courses will help the government to reduce costs of sending our students outside the country. This is something positive," he said.

The Deputy Minister said the introduction of such courses would not only increase the number of pilots to fill the current gap, but would also help the government to reduce the higher amount of money spent in sending students abroad.

"The large number of graduates today is a testimony of the institute's great efforts in ensuring our students are educated in a conducive environment," he said.

The government has put much emphasis on improving the transport industry with the construction of roads, Standard Gauge Railway, shipbuilding and purchase of new planes for the once ailing Air Tanzania Company Limited.

"But all of these will be irrelevant if we continue to rely on external experts. That is why the government has agreed to take a loan from the World Bank to establish the aviation training centre at NIT," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The philosophy behind the development of aircraft programmes is geared towards producing innovative, creative and flexible graduates who will develop the country's air industry.

NIT embarked on the process of establishing aviation studies since 2011 with the goal of producing more aviation experts.

According to Prof Mganilwa, the number of NIT students has increased gradually in the last six years from 3,248 students in 2014/2015 to 7,549 in 2019/2020.

"The Institute is not only planning for the growth of students numbers but the growth of high calibre students as the institute will be transformed into a university," he said.

A total of 1,941 graduates completed their studies during the 35th graduation ceremony in various disciplines.

NIT recognizes the need to enhance technical and managerial capacity to man the transport sector as well as to cope with changes in science and technology.