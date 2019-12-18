Namibia: Heavy Rains Predicted for Some Parts of Namibia

THE SADC Climate Services Centre says some parts of Namibia may experience heavy rains from 17 to 23 December.

These heavy rainfall episodes are expected to be above 50 mm in a 24- hour period.

The Southern African Development Community's Climate Services Centre (SADC-CSC) said in a heavy rainfall advisory that the rains are likely to result in localised flooding in certain areas.

Other SADC countries expected to experience heavy rains and possible flooding in certain areas are Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia,

Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Seychelles and South Africa.

"There are pocket areas in Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia that may experience heavy rainfall episodes above 50mm in a 24-hour period," the SADC-CSC stated in the rainfall advisory.

The regional climate services urged national meteorological and hydrological services to closely monitor these events, and update relevant institutions such as disaster risk management agencies at member states level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property.

"Users are encouraged to consult national meteorological and hydrological services of member states for an interpretation of this advisory. The next advisory will be issued when an extreme event is determined, " the climate services noted.

[email protected]; Twitter: Char_Ngatjiheue.