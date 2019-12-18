Namibia: Heavy Rains Predicted for Some Parts of Namibia

17 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE SADC Climate Services Centre says some parts of Namibia may experience heavy rains from 17 to 23 December.

These heavy rainfall episodes are expected to be above 50 mm in a 24- hour period.

The Southern African Development Community's Climate Services Centre (SADC-CSC) said in a heavy rainfall advisory that the rains are likely to result in localised flooding in certain areas.

Other SADC countries expected to experience heavy rains and possible flooding in certain areas are Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia,

Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Seychelles and South Africa.

"There are pocket areas in Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia that may experience heavy rainfall episodes above 50mm in a 24-hour period," the SADC-CSC stated in the rainfall advisory.

The regional climate services urged national meteorological and hydrological services to closely monitor these events, and update relevant institutions such as disaster risk management agencies at member states level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property.

"Users are encouraged to consult national meteorological and hydrological services of member states for an interpretation of this advisory. The next advisory will be issued when an extreme event is determined, " the climate services noted.

[email protected]; Twitter: Char_Ngatjiheue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.