Nigeria: MSF Condemns the Killing of Four Aid Workers in Northeast Nigeria

press release

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is shocked by the killing of four humanitarian workers in northeast Nigeria, abducted in July 2019, and condemns in the strongest terms possible any form of violence against humanitarian workers. MSF also calls for the immediate release of remaining aid workers in captivity.

"We are deeply saddened by the killing of four staff members from Action Against Hunger and call for the immediate release of the remaining member of the team. This is not the first time such horrific events have occurred in the past months in Nigeria and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by these tragedies, including family, friends and colleagues", says Dr Christos Christou, International President of MSF.

Attacks against aid workers deprive populations living in conflict-ravaged areas of much needed assistance, including access to clean water, food and healthcare.

All parties to the conflict should ensure that populations in need have safe and unhindered access to urgent and lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

MSF is an international humanitarian medical organisation that provides assistance to populations in distress, victims of natural or man-made disasters and victims of armed conflicts irrespective of race, religion, creed or political conviction. MSF has worked continuously in Nigeria since 1996 and currently runs projects in seven states throughout the country