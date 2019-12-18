South Africa: Retail Giants Face Having Township Wings Clipped

17 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The Competition Commission said big supermarket retailers are putting spaza shops and independent retailers in townships out of business. But big retail township players Shoprite and Pick n Pay are mum on whether they'll stop expanding their store footprint in townships.

Tucked on page 335 of the Competition Commission's final report into competition dynamics of SA's grocery retail market is a finding that might deter SA's big four supermarket retailers - Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, and Spar - from expanding their store footprint in townships.

After a four-year probe into the dominance of the big four supermarket retailers, the competition watchdog released a 657-page report on 25 November 2019, which found that their expansion into the township is partly to blame for the failure of spaza shops and independent retailers.

The commission declared: "... the entry of the national supermarket chains [the big four] into township areas has shifted the competitive landscape in those areas. The observed decline or exit of spaza shops and independent retailers, especially in rural towns, can partly be attributed to this change."

It also found that, "There has been a decline in the number of small independent grocery retailers operating in non-urban areas following...

