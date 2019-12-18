Cameroon: Star Building - Ambassador of Israel Says Goodbye

17 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute had discussions with Ambassador Ran Gidor on December 16, 2019.

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute and the outgoing Ambassador of Israel to Cameroon, Ran Gidor on December 16, 2019 discussed cooperation between the two countries and especially key areas of cooperation within the last three and half years in which Ran Gidor headed the Israeli diplomatic mission. This was on the occasion of the farewell audience Prime Minister Dion Ngute granted the outgoing Israeli Ambassador at the Star Building in Yaounde. Appreciating the cooperation ties between Cameroon and Israeli during his tenure, Ran Gidor said, "Our biggest achievement was first and foremost trying to identify young Cameroonian entrepreneurs, the future of Cameroon. I am proud to say that this has been our top priority identifying the young bright Cameroonians, giving them the tools to promote their businesses and training them on how to create ventures, businesses, companies, how to move forward, raise capital and connect with the Israeli ecosystem." He said cooperation ties also, "focused very much on agriculture and public health. We worked with the various groups of the population that are suffering from disabilities like the blind and children with special needs." Ambassador Ran Gidor said, "We started cooperation in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation and there is still a huge potential in developing this sphere of cooperation" He expressed happiness that other embassies have followed their example. His successor, he said, will further strengthen these aspects of cooperation.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

