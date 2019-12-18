Cameroon: University of Bamenda - Over 5,800 Received Diplomas

During the ceremony on December 13, 2019, the graduates have been urged to face the job market more as job creators.

2019 batch of graduates of the University of Bamenda (UBa) in Bambili have been urged to continue using their brains and be willing to face the job market more as job creators. The call was made by the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Bamenda, Prof. Sammy Beban Chumbow, during the 9th convocation of the university that took place at the play ground on campus on December 13, 2019. The graduation of over 5,800 students, he pointed out, introduces such a rich crop of graduates in most of the fields that are needed. "We are very satisfied with the quality of graduates that are produced in the different institutions, faculties and colleges of UBa. We hope that they will be able to do their very best in producing what is required for the development of Cameroon," he further highlighted. Besides, many are the expectations of the university administration, parents and well-wishers that the graduates will be useful to bring the knowledge, skill and technical know-how they have imbibed to bear on the civil service. There were a total of over 5,800 grandaunts of the PhD, Master's, Bachelor's and those from the professional institutions of medicines. To the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Theresia Nkuo-Akenji, the graduates were found worthy in character and in learning, having done the more difficult part by graduating from the University of Bamenda, taking along with them the key of employability. She hoped that they would easily find their way in the job market since the graduates had been well prepared by the university to face the job market challenges. Also, she enjoined them to come in with values they have received, namely; the value of knowledge, probity and entrepreneurship, which are values that are very dear to the university. Graduate who emerged overall best in their various disciplines received scholarships and special packages from government and private donors. Both graduates and current students were praised for their braving the security concerns in the region and pursuing their studies. The Vice-Chancellor extended special thanks to President Paul Biya for sending over 130 lecturers to the university, who are still being awaited. She said the university will continue to provide quality need-based teaching and research in all fields of learning and human endeavour, and instil in its students lifelong probity and hands-on intellectual insurance.