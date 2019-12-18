Cameroon: Councils - Proposed Innovations to Accelerate Development

Sections 147 to 258 of the bill to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities under scrutiny in parliament is devoted to councils.

The extraordinary session of Parliament whose main business is to examine the bill to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities enters into the annals of Cameroon's history as one in which is proposed landmark innovations in councils aimed at accelerating development at local level. Book III of the bill that runs from Section 147 to 258 is devoted to councils. Powers Devolved to Councils These powers devolved by the central administration are grouped into three chapters. Concerning economic development, the councils have the powers to carry out economic actions such as promotion of council agricultural, pastoral, artisanal and fishing activities; development and management of council tourists sites; construction, equipping, management and maintenance of markets, motor parks and slaughterhouses. Environment and management of natural resources are under the councils. Still under economic development, councils have to undertake planning, regional development and town planning and housing. Health and social development, as well as educational, sports and cultural development are among the powers devolved to councils. Innovations Of City Councils The hitherto City Council have been proposed to be "City of... , immediately followed by the name of the urban centre concerned. Another innovation is that instead of Government Delegates at the head of the executive of the city council, the City Councils shall have at the helm the Mayor of the City Council assisted by deputy mayors. Contrary to Government Delegates who were appointed by the President of the Republic, the City Mayor shall be elected by a college composed of all the municipal councillors of the sub-divisional councils in the city. He or she shall be a native of the region of attachment of the city council. The deliberative organ of the City Council shall be the City Council Board. Senators of the city council of attachment shall take part in the proceedings of the city council in an advisory capacity. Councils Section 164 (1) of the bill states that the organs of the council shall be the council board and the council executive. The board, through its deliberations, and the executive through its actions, the examination of matters and enforcement of resolutions, shall contribute to the administration of the council. The key innovation here is the Council Board that shall be composed of municipal councillors elected under the terms and conditions laid down by law. It is chaired by the Mayor. As to the powers of the board, Section 167 states that it shall be the council's deliberative organ. With these powers, the board shall regulate the affairs of the council through deliberations, express an opinion whenever required by the laws and regulations or at the request of the representative of the State, may express wishes through resolutions on all matters of local interest, particularly those concerning the economic and social development of the council. The board shall also be informed of the progress of works and actions financed by the council or carried out with its participation and shall be mandatorily consulted on the implementation, within the council area, of any development or equipment project of the State, the region, any other local authority or any public or private organisation.