Cameroon-Israel Relations - Ambassador Granted Farewell Audience

The outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon, Ran Gidor has been granted a farewell audience by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu on December 17, 2019. During the audience, both diplomats reviewed cooperation between both countries in view of strengthening them. Talking to reporters after the audience, Ambassador Ran Gidor appreciated bilateral relations between Cameroon and Israel and lauded the tabling of the bill to institute a General Code of Regional and Local Authorities in parliament. "I was happy to hear of the most recent developments last Friday December 13, 2019 on the new proposals tabled in parliament. I am confident that the Cameroonian nation and people will manage to find a solution to the problems that have been bugging the nation for the past few years, and find a peaceful solution that will provide the future generation of this country with the kind of potential, success and prosperity they all deserve," he stated. Ran Gidor said he is leaving Cameroon with mixed feelings. "On the one hand, I am sad to leave because this country has been my home for three and a half years and I have made very close personal friends that I hope to keep for life. On the other hand, am happy to leave knowing that I have managed to contribute to the consolidation of our excellent bilateral relations," he said. Throughout his stay in Cameroon, the Israeli Ambassador has in tandem with their activities supported agricultural projects in Cameroon especially the cultivation of honey, the empowerment of women, promotion of education, and political cooperation, just to name a few.