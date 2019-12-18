Eritrea: Dinner Reception in Honor of Ethiopian Cultural Delegation

17 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Commission of Culture and Sports on 16 December hosted dinner reception at the Asmara Palace Hotel in honor of the cultural delegation of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Speaking at the occasion in which Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliai, Governor of the Central region, Mr. Redwan Hussen, Ethiopian Ambassador in Eritrea as well as invited guests took part, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports said that the cultural exchange between Eritrea and Ethiopia will have significant contribution in developing the existing friendship and cooperation as well as in exchanging experiences between the two countries.

Ms. Bezunesh Meseret, Minister D'état of Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, on her part said that the cultural exchange between the two countries is in continuation of the tour of the Eritrean cultural troupe in Ethiopia and expressed expectation that the relations between the two countries to develop in the economic and social sectors.

At the event the Commission of Culture and Sports presented gifts to the Ethiopian cultural delegation.

Mr. Tesfai Berhe, head of the Holidays Coordinating Committee at the Commission of Culture and Sports, and Mr. Endrias Asmeram, D. G. of Culture and Sports in the Central region, said that the cultural exchange is part of the peace and friendship agreement reached between Eritrea and Ethiopia and that will have significant contribution in developing bilateral relation between the two countries.

