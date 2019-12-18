Africa: With Echoes of Adolf Hitler, Julius Malema Makes His Move to Establish an African Reich

opinion

At the outset, Nazi expansion (according to Hitler), was to be achieved 'through the unification of all Germanic peoples'. This has distinct echoes of Julius Malema's stated objective to unify all Africans in something akin to an African reich, and wage a war against scapegoats. Hitler started with the Jews as scapegoats. In the EFF's case whites, Indians and 'non-Africans' in general are Malema's scapegoats.

The term fascism is thrown about with way too much alacrity in South Africa and abroad. While we should be wary of the rise of fascism, throwing the term around as easily as we do, has the dangerous effect of reducing it to a throw-away almost meaningless term. The danger of this is that when actual fascism rises, or there are groups that display actual fascist tendencies, the term may already have become meaningless, and the villains are ignored or dismissed as buffoons - when they are, actually, a danger to society.

So, it is often best to start with definitional or theoretical issues and historical perspectives. I am working on a longer-term project on the subject, part of which will devote time to these methodological issues.

In the meantime, based on news reports (Daily...