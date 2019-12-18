Sudanese Refugees Protest Against Long Neglect in Niger

Agadez — On Monday, hundreds of Sudanese refugees marched 18 kilometres from Agadez in Niger to the headquarters of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in protest against the deteriorating humanitarian aid and health conditions and the slow pace of resettlement procedures.

A protestor told Radio Dabanga that most of the refugees in the camp are unaccompanied children who have been in the camp since 2017, while their resettlement procedures remain static.

He explained that the camp is located in the heart of the desert in an area that does not have the simplest means of life. He added that the refugees have suffered from the spread of chronic and serious diseases as a result of neglect and lack of attention to health and education issues.

He stated that they left the camp with all their belongings on foot to the UNHCR in Agadez, 18 km away, to submit a memorandum bearing their demands to expedite their resettlement procedures. He pointed that there is a growing concern among refugees due to the deteriorating security situation in Niger.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.