Chad-Sudan Strengthen Partnership

N'djamena — On Monday, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok arrived in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, for a two-day visit with a significant delegation. Chad is an important regional partner to Sudan, especially in terms of peace and security issues.

The visit aims to enhance the relationship between the two nations and discuss ways to develop both countries. The Sudanese ambassador to Chad, Abdelaziz Hasan, asserted that the visit is very important because it would discuss the economic, security issues, and the nature of the strategic relations that bind the two countries in different ways.

Hamdok is expected to meet the Chamber of Commerce and Businessmen, and the Sudanese-Chadian Parliamentary Friendship Association as well as the Sudanese community in Chad.

The delegation includes the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omar Manis, Minister of Industry and Trade, Madani Abbas, the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lt Gen Abubakir Dambalab, and Chief of Staff of the Sudan Armed Forces, Lt Gen Mohamed Osman.

