Sudan: Rally for Women's Rights in Khartoum

17 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Monday, the Initiative of No Oppression Against Women organised a rally in Omdurman to commemorate the December revolution, celebrate the 16-day campaign against violence against women, and the International Day for Human Rights.

The rally started from the residence of Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim in El Abasiya, who was the first woman member of parliament in Sudan, who died at the age of 88.

The rally was led by women riding horses from Ibrahim's house to the National Theatre in Omdurman. The participants were enthusiastically chanting and raising slogans calling for the promotion of women's rights.

The rally was organised in cooperation with the United Nations Women's Organisation. Women from all walks of life participated in the event including tea and food vendors. Several activities were carried out such as the celebration of Dr Ihsan Fagiri's attainment of an international human rights award.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Human Rights
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.