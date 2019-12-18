Sudan: Rally for Women's Rights in Khartoum

Khartoum — On Monday, the Initiative of No Oppression Against Women organised a rally in Omdurman to commemorate the December revolution, celebrate the 16-day campaign against violence against women, and the International Day for Human Rights.

The rally started from the residence of Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim in El Abasiya, who was the first woman member of parliament in Sudan, who died at the age of 88.

The rally was led by women riding horses from Ibrahim's house to the National Theatre in Omdurman. The participants were enthusiastically chanting and raising slogans calling for the promotion of women's rights.

The rally was organised in cooperation with the United Nations Women's Organisation. Women from all walks of life participated in the event including tea and food vendors. Several activities were carried out such as the celebration of Dr Ihsan Fagiri's attainment of an international human rights award.

