Sudan to Liquidate 'Deep State' Institutions, Media

Khartoum — On Monday, the Central Bank of Sudan issued a decision to seize and freeze the assets of trade union organisations, professional associations, and the Employers" Union because of their affiliation with the former regime.

In a signed formal letter the bank stated that the move comes in accordance with the cabinet decision to form a committee to dismantle the deep state, the fight against corruption and recovery of stolen money, and dissolve unions, as well as professional associations that were affiliated with the defunct regime.

On Saturday, the head of the Committee to Dismantle the Deep State, Fight Corruption and Recover Funds in Sudan, Yasir El Atta, issued a decision to dissolve all trade unions and professional unions in the country and seizure and freeze their assets.

The former National Intelligence Security Service (NISS ) issued a decision to liquidate the media that were established and fully funded by the NISS for many years. The decision included the Sudanese Centre for Press Services SMC, the Khartoum Electronic Media Centre and the Sudan Vision newspaper. The security service notified those responsible in those media centres to initiate the liquidation procedures immediately.

The Sudan Vision newspaper officially informed the editors and their employees about this decision, who perceived the decision as a surprise because of the editorial policy that the newspaper has been taking in siding with the revolution and change that took place in the country after the December revolution.

Deep state media

As reported by Radio Dabanga last month, Sudan's Minister of Information and Culture announced that measures have been taken to list media institutions owned by former state officials.

Minister Feisal Mohamed Salih said in a press statement on Wednesday that the Ministry is filtering those media outlets set-up by officials of the former NISS.

He also pointed to similar measures taken against individually-owned media institutions yet financed by the state that were benefiting members of the National Congress Party and the Islamic Movement.

