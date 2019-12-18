South Africa: De Ruyter Asked to Start Earlier At Eskom, Draft Petroleum and Expropriation Bills Finalised

analysis

Cabinet has given Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan the green light to bring incoming Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to the helm of the troubled utility before the scheduled date of 15 January 2020. An 'Energy War Room' will also be brought back to life and the draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill has been approved for publication for public comment.

Andre de Ruyter is supposed to start his unenviable job running Eskom from 15 January, but post-Stage 6 load shedding, the government wants him to start ASAP.

"Cabinet has mandated Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to negotiate with the Chief Executive Officer Mr Andre de Ruyter to commence his duties earlier than the set date," the Cabinet said in its statement on its Friday 13 December meeting.

"Mr de Ruyter together with his management team will immediately deal with the concerning issues of governance, lack of financial management as well as stabilise the operations of Eskom. This includes dealing with the huge backlog of maintenance of the ageing fleet of their power stations and the structural defects in Medupi and Kusile power stations" it said.

There is clearly a growing sense of urgency after the unprecedented Stage 6 load...