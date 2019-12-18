Sudan: Al-Mirghani Affirms DUP Support to Transitional Government

Khartoum — Mohamed Akl-Hassan Al-Mirghani has underscored the Democratic Unionist Party(DUP)-the originate- support to the transitional government making a success the ongoing efforts to achieve peace and combat corruption.

Upon arrival at Khartoum Sunday evening , Al-Hassan indicated to importance of solidarity and cooperation to pull the country out of threats and challenges facing it

He unveiled that further strides have been made in achieving unity among unionists and to heighten values of patriotism.