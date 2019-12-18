Botswana: Delayed Key Infrastructure Development Worrisome

Molepolole — Constant delays of major development projects earmarked for Molepolole have the potential to affect the lives of the community.

This was said by Kweneng District Council chairperson, Mr Motlhophi Leo during the opening of the full council session on Monday.

Mr Leo stated that some major projects such as Molepolole Police Station and the sewerage project seriously affected the lives of the community. Councillor for Loologa ward also cited a road connecting Lentsweletau-Mahetlwe-Hatsalatladi and Molepolole, which was deferred in 2009, noting that the project had stalled for a long time.

Mr Leo pointed out that there was a public outcry concerning the slow allocation of land in Kweneng District, arguing that plot allocation should be seen to be improving to match the district's growing population.

The council chairperson further made emphasis on dire need for action regarding the status of the road infrastructure.

The council, he said, was bound to divert focus and prioritise roads maintenance and construction of storm water drainage drastically affected by the recent rain.

He reiterated regular concern over the appalling academic performance of most schools in the district, but said notable efforts had to be put in place, adding that through collective effort an improvement could be realised.

Mr Leo expressed disappointment that in the past some council structures failed to convene meetings due to lack of a quorum. "I plead with you to guard against such as it frustrates service delivery," he advised.

The council chairperson further assured councillors about his future plans to have robust consultative machinery.

He promised an enabling business environment that would eventually lure investors to the district, done through a routine engagement of Kweneng District business community.

Cllr Leo implored councillors to take heed of President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's call and work towards achieving development objectives aimed at improving the welfare of Batswana through an inclusive economy.

He promised to identify reforms and initiatives targeting improved service delivery while at the same time ensuring sustainability for the existing ones.

Source : BOPA