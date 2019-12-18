Sudan: Hamdouk's Visit to Ndjamena Is Important, Ambassador

Ndjamena — Sudan Ambassador to Chad Abdul-Aziz Hassan Salih described visit of the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk to Chas as important , particularly that he, elaborated that it would tackle economic and security issues and other issues of concern to the two countries.

The Ambassador said ina statement to SUNA that relation s between Sudan and Chad is strategic and that Sudan ahas allocated a vast area at Port Sudan port anda the dry port for storage of its imports.

He added that the visit of the Prime Minister would contribute to strengthening of relations between the two countries , particularly the commercial ones,.