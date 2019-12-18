South Sudan: Government and Opposition Achieve Progress in Negotiations - Daglo

Juba — The delegations of South Sudan government and the opposition led by Dr. Riek Machar, achieved a landmark progress in implementing the pending issues in South Sudan peace agreement.

In a press statement following a meeting on Tuesday between the government and the opposition, President Salva Kiir, announced the agreement of the two sides on formation of the government after 100 days to complete implementation of the remaining items of the agreement.

He stressed that the cease-fire will continue to affirm the two parties' desire to achieve peace, referring to a plan to establish a donors fund for implementing the peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar pointed out that the deficit in financing the agreement's implementation requires resort to attracting external support, stressing the importance of a fund to boost implementation of the agreement during the transitional period in the fields of humanitarian affairs, formulation of the permanent constitution and the preparation for the elections.

He pointed to completion the arrangements for entering the forces into training centers during the 100-day period to form a unified force for the army, police, security and other forces to be ready for deployment and to provide security and protection in preparation for the formation of the national unity government.

Dr. Machar said that "We are awaiting the arrival of the Vice-President of the Republic of South Africa to review the report that he prepared on the file on his capacity as the supervises the committees that were working on it."

The head of the Sudanese mediation and Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, indicated that the negotiations on the outstanding items are proceeding at a steady pace, affirming the existence of good intentions and sincere desire for peace on all sides, stating that what is being circulated about arrangements prepared by some parties to ignite war, are just rumors.

He said that the formation of the government in South Sudan is linked to the entry of forces into the camps to form an integrated security system, stressing the agreement to implement this issue within a period of 50 days.