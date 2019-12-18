Sudan: Framework Agreement to Deliver Humanitarian Aid Signed in Juba

Juba — The government and the People's Movement -Aggar faction Tuesday evening signed at Palm Africa in Juba a framework agreement to deliver humanitarian aid.

The mediator and Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Galwak, said that the parties reached full agreement on the humanitarian issue and the cessation of hostilities between the government and the Revolutionary Front was renewed.

He pointed to the continuation of the negotiations in a good manner between the parties in the various tracks to present a model in the peace process.