Africa: Sudan Partakes in Chinese African Forum

17 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources participated in the first Chinse- African forum launched last week in Beijing where 39 African states and 19 ministers of agriculture participated in the forum.

Undersecretary, ministry of agriculture and natural resources Ahmed Tirkawi headed the Sudanese delegation to the forum. Upon arrival back home on Monday Tirkawi told SUNA that the forum focused on Chinse African cooperation in the field of agricultural issues.

He said participants have received briefing on Chinese know how in the field of agriculture and also an African experience presentation in the field.

The head of the delegation noted that Sudan has acquainted participants on the recent political development besides presentation on agricultural potentialities in the country.

Tirkawi highlighted that an agreement was reached that Sudan, China and FAO are to sign comprehensive national plan on agricultural investment in the future.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency.

