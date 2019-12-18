Sudan: Chief Justice Meets With Canadian Ambassador and the UNAMID Delegation

17 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chief Justice Neimat Abdalla Mohamed Khar, met at her office on Tuesday with the special envoy of the Canadian President for Children and Women Affairs and Ambassador to Khartoum Jaclyn O'Neil.

During the meeting Neimat and the Canadian envoy have discussed means of boosting judicial relations between the two countries.

The Canadian ambassador thanked the Chief Justice for the WARM reception and congratulated her on her appointment as the first woman to assume the position of Chief Justice in East Africa and the 5th woman in Africa to assume the position

Jaclyn has affirmed the importance of training of Sudanese judges in order to maintain the rule of law.

The Chief Justicecommended the Canadian envoy's visit and the role of the Canadian government in supporting Sudan.

She explained that the current aim of the Judiciary in Sudan is focuses on capacity building and training for judges, particularly in the English language.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice has welcomed the UNAMID delegation chaired by the head of its Rule of Law Office and reviewed the cooperation

in the fiields of training, establishment of courtss and reactivation of training programs in the rural and urban areas.

The head of the UNAMID Office of the Rule of Law affirmed the UNAMD readiness to provide support in the fields of training and capacity building to guarantee rule of law.

