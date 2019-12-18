Gambia: Senegambian Wrestling Derby Ends in Acrimony As Baye Mandione Refuses to Cut Nails

17 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

The much anticipated Sengambia wrestling derby failed to hold minutes before its start after Baye Mandione refused to have his nails cut.

Gambia's traditional game's laws impose on wrestlers to have whatever nails lengths cut off before and fighting kicks off.

Hoyantan had followed the procedure but Baye Mandione opted against it, defying the arbiter's calling.

Then a rancour ensued as various representatives of the match entered the arena in a bid to persuade Baye Mandione to heed the laws without success.

After failing to resolve the impasse, Gambia's king of arena Hoyantan was declared winner on refereeing decision as disenchanted fans threw bottled water onto the pitch before the stadium lights were put off as the crowd exited.

This is the second time Hoyantan is being pronounced winner on verdict of arbitration after his first against France.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.