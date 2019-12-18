Gambia: Vendors, Residents in Greater Banjul Express Fear Amid 3 Years Protest

Vendors and residents within the Greater Banjul area have expressed fear due to the demonstration of the 'Three Years Jotna' protesters. Vendors and residents complained of insecurity in the country because of the demonstration.

Members of the 'Three-years Jotna' movement had already paraded at sting-corner within the Kanifing municipality in the early hours of Monday December 16th 2019 to prepare for a mass protest demanding for President Barrow to respect his three years promise to the electorate.

Many families had decided to stay indoors with their kids and some parents have asked their children not to go to School due to the protest.

Mariama Janha a native of Sukuta said she woke up early morning of Monday for her household shopping at Serrekunda in fear of what has happened to people in past demonstrations.

"I did not allow my children to go to School. We will stay indoors with my family until further notice," she said.

Mariama Jabbie a vendor at the Serrekunda market, said many vendors refused to sell because of fear of the aftermath of the protest.

"I have to sell to earn a little for my family because I got my earnings from my small business for the upkeep of my family," she said; that business has been slow that morning because only a few people come to the market to buy. She said people did not think the Police can protect them because of what happened during past months at the market when some almost lost their lives.

This reporter observed that the streets and markets of Serrekunda were not as busy as usual with the Police standing almost at every corner of every junction; that many shops were closed and only a few vendors and customers could be seen at the market.

Similar happenings could be seen in Banjul were many women decided to stay at home and shops could also be seen closed at the Banjul market.

The Gambia over the years has experienced violence during protests, and this serves as a lesson to others to stay at home during such protest.