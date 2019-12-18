Gambia: Negotiations for 'France' Versus Leket Bu Barra Ongoing

17 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Banjul-based wrestler France could possibly do battle with former king of arena Leket Bu Barra next year. Senegalese fight promoter -the figure behind the Baye Mandione vs Hoyantan fight - Jamaican has announced his plans to stage the bout.

Talks between the two facing off have been long bandied about since after both lost to Hoyantan making the pair's meeting inevitable. France lost to Hoyontan on refereeing decision for twisting his adversary's fingers while Leket bit the dust based on accumulated warnings.

Making this fixture intriguing is, both are eyeing to seek revenge against Hoyantan showing this encounter as springboard to that. France however revealed he has only held talks with Jaimacan but has no agreements yet with the negotiations still preliminary stages.

