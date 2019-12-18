Sudan: Cabinet Announces Holiday of Christmas

17 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Secretariat of the Council of Minister announced that the Holiday of Christmas for all the western sects it will be from Tuesday December until Thursday December 26, and that Wednesday, December 25 will be an official holiday in the whole country.

