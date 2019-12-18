South Africa: Police Investigate Culpable Homicide Following the Death of Two People After Jumping From a Speeding Vehicle

press release

The South African Police Service in Maake outside Tzaneen, have launched investigation into an incident where five people allegedly jumped from a speeding vehicle, resulting into the death of two and three others sustaining serious injuries in the early hours of this Morning, 17 December 2019 at about 04:00.

The incident allegedly took place in Bismarck Village at the main road after three men and two women hitchhiked a white Nissan double cab bakkie with a canopy, driven by an unknown man from Metz to Bismarck Village.

Apparently when they reached their destination, they alerted the driver who was speeding but he did not stop and all five occupants jumped out of the moving vehicle. The driver did not stop after the incident.

Police were notified by community members and responded quickly together with the medical emergency services. On arrival, two women aged 26, were certified dead after suffering multiple injuries. The other three aged between 19 and 21, were transferred to the local hospital in a critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Kgomotso Moagi and Mmantjana Maimela, both from Bismark village.

The driver of the vehicle is unknown at this stage and Police have opened two counts of culpable homicide for investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident or with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Colonel Hanyane Mathebula on 082 414 3309, the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.