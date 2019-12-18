South Africa: Between a Wreck and a Hard Choice

opinion

Ernest Hemingway is quoted as explaining that he went bankrupt in two ways. Gradually, then suddenly. So too, Eskom. Last week, we have been offered the DA remedy to the bankruptcy - Ghaleb Cachalia wants to send in a 'Red Adair' type. For its part, the bright sparks in the ANC will send in the spooks. Neither will solve the myriad problems that two decades of 'transformation' shock treatment have wrought.

The DA solution is bizarre, to say the least. Red Adair flamboyantly extinguished flaming oil wells by blowing them up with explosives. Truth be told, his success rate was nothing compared with the Soviet method of mounting two Mig 21 jet engines on a T-34 tank to blow out the fires with a hose, whoosh, birthday cake style. Techie solutions come in many shapes and sizes. Blow job vs blow up. Subtlety vs brutality. Technology vs kaboom.

The ANC solution is no solution at all since its starting premise is to blame someone else for the mess. "Fire, what fire? No, you have it wrong, we are dealing with a temperature-induced anomaly." The spooks will tell us who messed with the settings. Really?

Eskom is in the state it...