Tunisia: Bizerte - French 'Catana Group' Moves Into Business Park

Tunis/Tunisia — French Catana Group, specialising in the design, construction and marketing of luxury pleasure boats, is moving into the Bizerte Business Park through its subsidiary "Haco".

The world's third largest pleasure catamaran market "Catana Group" has acquired 75% of the capital of the shipyard "Magic Yachts" located in the Bizerte free zone, Director General of "Magic Yachts", Francesco Campana told TAP after a meeting with the governor of Bizerte.

"Catana" already holds a majority stake since the beginning of July 2019 in the Tunisian shipyard "Haco", based in the city of El Haouaria (east of Tunis) and which currently accounts for 20% of the group's production.

The acquisition of "Magic Yachts" will give "Catana Group" an exceptional industrial site on the seaside of nearly 30,000 m2, including more than 10,000 m2 of modern buildings, as well as an experienced workforce.

"Magic Yachts" is a legendary shipyard, created in 1999 in Bizerte by Wally, the Monegasque builder of luxury yachts and acquired in 2012 by a consortium of Italian entrepreneurs.

According to the regional authorities of Bizerte, the establishment of "Catana Group" is of great importance as it will create economic momentum and generate 300 new jobs within the Bizerte Business Park.