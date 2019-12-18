Eritrea Qualifies for the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Final

Asmara — Eritrea qualified for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup final following their 4-1 comprehensive victory over Kenya in the first mid-afternoon semi-final of the annual championship at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala, Uganda yesterday.

Eritrea got it first goal from Kenya's striker Oscar Wamalwa's own goal in the 18th minute.

Three second half goals from Abel Solomon, Michael Habte and Robel Kidane stamped the victory for Eritrea.

Wamalwa pulled back a goal for Kenya but it was not enough to save the Kenyans from the humiliation.

Eritrea deservedly took the lead after Robel Kidane's shot was deflected into the net by forward Wamalwa past goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo.

Eritrea doubled the lead through Okbay's long range shot from the right wing flew over goalkeeper Odhiambo four minutes into the second half.

Three minutes later, Kenya quickly pulled back a goal through Wamalwa following a cut back by Lawrence Juma.

Robel Kidane made it four for Eritrea in the 75th minute, virtually an icing on the already baked cake.

Eritrea majestically walked to the finals and awaits host country Uganda.