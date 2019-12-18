Eritrea Qualifies for the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Final

18 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrea qualified for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup final following their 4-1 comprehensive victory over Kenya in the first mid-afternoon semi-final of the annual championship at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala, Uganda yesterday.

Eritrea got it first goal from Kenya's striker Oscar Wamalwa's own goal in the 18th minute.

Three second half goals from Abel Solomon, Michael Habte and Robel Kidane stamped the victory for Eritrea.

Wamalwa pulled back a goal for Kenya but it was not enough to save the Kenyans from the humiliation.

Eritrea deservedly took the lead after Robel Kidane's shot was deflected into the net by forward Wamalwa past goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo.

Eritrea doubled the lead through Okbay's long range shot from the right wing flew over goalkeeper Odhiambo four minutes into the second half.

Three minutes later, Kenya quickly pulled back a goal through Wamalwa following a cut back by Lawrence Juma.

Robel Kidane made it four for Eritrea in the 75th minute, virtually an icing on the already baked cake.

Eritrea majestically walked to the finals and awaits host country Uganda.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.