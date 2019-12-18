Liberia: Delayed Justice Moves Widow, 50, Seeks U.S. Embassy's Intervention

The stay order by Justice Kaba was necessitated by a complaint filed him by Singbeh's legal team.

After about two months without hearing any news that Associate Justice Yussif Kaba will mandate the Debt Court at the Temple of Justice to resume jurisdiction over her US$20,000 debt case against Senate Secretary, J. Nanborlor Singbeh, Mrs. Gartee Larwoe is now turning her attention to the international community that includes the US Embassy and human rights institutions for intervention.

Justice Kaba currently serves as Chamber Justice of the Supreme Court, who had placed a stay order on all cases; both civil and criminal against Singbeh, including the one with the Larwoe family due to a "Writ of Prohibition" prayed for by Singbeh.

In Singbeh's petition, he complained that there were so many civil and criminal cases brought against him by his 70 percent majority shareholders, two Czech brothers, Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, who own the rock crushing company, MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated.

Singbeh is the president and chairman of the board of directors of the MHM Eko-Liberia Inc., where he also holds a 30-percent share.

He said there are multiple cases against him at several courts including, Commercial Court in Monrovia, Debt Court, the Monrovia City Court and the Kataka Magisterial Court in Margibi County, which make it difficult for him to attend to them simultaneously.

Against this backdrop, Justice Kaba issued a stay order pending the outcome of his October 21, 2019, conference that he had had, but the stay order remains in place.

Justice Kaba's October 14, 2019 conference, a copy of which is with the Daily Observer, instructs courts across the country saying," courts throughout the country, some of which are trying Singbeh for corruption and other related charges, are asked to stop all proceedings pending the outcome of a conference with judges of those courts, including Hans Armstrong, who had earlier filed the cases against Singbeh to appear on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2:30 p.m."

In an interview with Judicial reporters at the Temple of Justice where she had gone to meet her lawyer about the status her case, Madam Larwoe said she is worried by the manner in which her case has taken too long to be decided by Justice Kaba.

According to Larwoe, she does not have money to fight her case with the Senate Secretary, but with her call for intervention by the US embassy, she believes it would move Justice Kaba to lift his ban and mandate on the Debt Court to take on her case.

"I believe that by calling on the US-embassy and other international groups would send the matter back for hearing at the Debt Court," Madam Larwoe said, adding," This will help my late husband and our surviving children to get justice against Singbeh."

Madam Larwoe recounted that she filed her lawsuit against Singbeh, accusing him of owing her and her five children over US$20,000, equivalent to four years unpaid rental fees for 50 acres of undeveloped forest land containing two large deposits of rocks around the Leiyea Mountain in Seeke Town, District#4, Margibi County.

Mrs. Gartee Larwoe with two of her five children.

Larwoe said her husband died just two months after he and Singbeh signed the lease agreement.

It can also be recalled that the President Pro-Tempore, Senator Abert T. Chie, disallowed court Sheriff and officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) from arresting Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, who was ordered arrested by Magistrate Victoria Worlobah Duncan of the Kakata Magisterial Court.

Magistrate Duncan was presiding over the Kakata Magisterial Court where Singbeh and several others of the senior management team of MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated, a Czech owned company, were accused of illegal sale of earth-moving equipment and heavy duty trucks that worth US$650,000.

Singbeh has repeatedly denied the allegation, but the police charge sheet which contains statements believed to have been made by Jans Holasek, a Czech national and some senior employees of MHM Eko-Liberia, allegedly implicates him the unilateral sale of some of the equipment.

Also, at the Monrovia City Court on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Singbeh's lawyer, Cllr. Joseph Gibson, verbally told the court that President George Weah was responsible for Singbeh not being able to attend his scheduled court's hearing.

Cllr. Gibson, who appeared before the court to defend Singbeh in his simple assault charge, said defendant Singbeh informed him that he would not appear for his scheduled hearing because he was in a meeting with President Weah.

"I was in another court, the Civil Law Court when I was informed by Singbeh about his meeting with the President, and so I had to abandon that case to come in here and have the court informed immediately. Therefore, I ask that you postpone the case because of the President's call," Cllr. Gibson told the court.