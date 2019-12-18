South Africa: Mutilated Body Identified, Information On Suspect(s) Still Being Sought

17 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Limpopo are still seeking information that can assist in the apprehension of suspect(s) responsible for the murder of an old man, whose mutilated body was found next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium last week.

The deceased was today, Tuesday 17 December 2019 identified as Mr Patric Sindisa Langa from New Castle, Kwa-Zulu Natal. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the 70-year-old deceased allegedly visited one of the local Churches in Seshego outside Polokwane and never went back home. His family has since been traced and notified.

The deceased's body was found with some body parts missing on Thursday 12 December 2019. The motive for this gruesome incident is not known at this stage but ritual murder cannot be ruled out.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has urged community members to come forward with information that can assist the police to arrest the suspect(s). He went further and condemned the perpetrators of this heinous crime which is even aggravated by the inhumane nature in which the deceased body was dismembered.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Lt Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501, the Crime Stop number 0860010111, the SMS Crime line 32211.

