Cameroon: 2020 African Men's Handball Championship - Cameroon Braces up

17 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Some 21 players are taking part in the first training session that kicked off on November 20, 2019 in Yaounde.

The 24th edition of the African Men's Handball Championship will take place in Tunisia from January 15 to 25, 2020. A total of 16 teams divided into four groups will be taking part in the competition. Ahead of the competition, preparations are underway in the country. In order to ensure an honourable performance in the competition, the Cameroon Handball Federation (FECAHAND) has invited 21 players to camp. The first training camp began on November 19, 2019 in Yaounde. What is particular about the camp is that only home-based players have been invited. Among the players invited are nine players from FAP Handball Club of Yaounde, four from MINUH Handball Club of Yaounde, one from FANZ Yaounde, two from DUC Dschang, three from Phoenix Douala and two from YUC Handball Club of Yaounde. For the first training session, the team trains once a day at the sports complex of the Presidential Guard in Obili, Yaounde. Training takes place from Monday to Friday at 3:00 p.m. The Head coach, Simon Burchard Menguede and the technical staff are upgrading the skills of the local players before they will be joined by the foreign-based players later. Sources close to FECAHAND say training will continue till the kick off of the competition in January 2020 in Tunisia. The competition will take place in two cities notably Hammamet and Radès. Cameroon will play in group C with Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire and Cape Verde. Cameroon will play the opening match against Cape Verde. Cameroon has participated in the Africa Cup of Nations 14 times. During the last edition in Libreville, Gabon, in 2018, they finished on the ninth position out of the ten teams that participated. The 2020 African Men's Handball Championship will act as the African qualifying tournament for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and 2021 World Men's Handball Championship in Egypt. The best three teams of the 2020 AFCON will qualify for the Men's World Championship while the winner of the tournament will directly qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

