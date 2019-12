press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Three more suspects were arrested during the weekend. Sthembiso Mbona (23), Nhlakanipho Ndovela (21) and Saziso Khambule (22). They were arrested in Murchison area near Port Shepstone and were charged for murder.

The suspects briefly appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court yesterday, 17 December 2019 and were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 19 December 2019.