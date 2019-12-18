Somalia: All Set for Dhusomareb Parliamentary Elections After Truce With Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'ah

18 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The central Somalia town of Dhusomareb is set to go to polls after a truce with moderate Islamist group Ahlu Sunnah wal Jama'ah.

The election of the president of Galmudug regional state was initially scheduled to take place today, but it is impossible now because legislators who would elect the president are themselves yet to be selected.

The delay was caused by a dispute between the federal government and moderate Islamist group Ahlu Sunnah wal Jama'ah.

This dispute has now been resolved, with the government allocating 20 seats in the Galmudug parliament for Ahlu Sunnah.

Reports now say the electoral commission will soon submit the names of the elders who will select members of the Galmudug parliament.

Delegates have been arriving in Dhusomareb ahead of the election and there are frantic preparations going on to ensure the elections run smoothly.

Security forces have been conducting thorough security operations in the past few days, seizing explosives materials and making arrests.

