South Africa: 'Keep It in the Ground' - Civil Disobedience and the Struggle for Climate Justice in Germany

18 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tobias Kalta

Mass actions of civil disobedience for keeping coal in the ground have led to the emergence of a climate justice movement in Germany that succeeded in putting the coal phase-out on the political agenda. What are the movement's successes and challenges and are there any insights for the South African context?

What looks like astronauts that have landed on the moon is actually a mass protest for climate justice. When thousands of activists dressed in white overalls and equipped with dust masks, backpacks and sleeping bags enter the moon-like landscape of open-cast lignite mines in Germany, they are there to occupy coal infrastructure and demand an immediate coal phase-out.

This year marked the high point of climate mobilisations in Germany thus far. An impressive 1.4 million people protested in the streets when the youth-led climate movement Fridays For Future called for a climate strike in September. But already in the years before the school strikes took off, the grassroots campaign Ende Gelände (translated as "Here and no further") has laid the groundwork in building a radical climate justice movement and putting the coal phase-out on the political agenda.

In November, Ende Gelände launched its third successful mass action of civil...

