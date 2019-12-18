South Africa: A New Era in Energy Generation

opinion

In the midst of the latest spate of load shedding, a fundamental shift in the country's approach to power generation has gone largely unnoticed. This change will have a far-reaching impact on the sustainability, efficiency and capacity of the energy sector.

In the wake of the hugely damaging power shortages of the last two weeks, government has agreed -- in keeping with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019 -- to allow users to generate power for their own use and to accelerate the purchase of power from independent producers. In effect, the path has been cleared for the expansion and diversification of energy production on a significant scale.

While this approach has been part of government policy since the promulgation of the IRP in October, the crisis at Eskom has meant that these measures need to be implemented with greater urgency and on a larger scale. These measures aim to ensure that the country can produce enough electricity to meet its needs, and that load shedding no longer becomes necessary to ensure the stability of the grid.

With the publication of a Request for Information (RFI) last Friday, government has launched a power purchase programme to fill the current short-term...