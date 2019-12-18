Botswana: Kweneng Wins Softball Title

Gaborone — Kweneng District female softball team proved its mettle by defeating Central district team 8-2 to clinch the coveted Botswana Games Softball tournament title.

The team won gold medals and a trophy during finals on Sunday.

While Kweneng male team was eliminated in the group stages, that did not deter the female team as it maintained its winning streak from group stage until the finals.

Even in the finals their play showed that they meant business as they were the first to score and Central team, which displayed a lethargic start failing to register any runs in the first two innings.

Kweneng continued dominating play and extended the lead in the second inning.

They scored two runs simultaneously to stretch the margin to 2-0.

Central ladies reorganised to score two runs and brought the margin down to 2-2.

The response from Kweneng team was however swift as they registered four runs on the third inning as they started to show character extending the lead to 6-2. Central team played below par as they continued with a sluggish play and not being able to register any runs for the last innings.

Kweneng ladies maintained the lead and looked poised to snatch the title and cemented the game with two runs to be crowned.

The winning coach, Prika Ntekolang said his team played well as they were responsive with the bet and well balanced.

He said they prepared and had an edge over their counterparts as two of his players were part of the under 19 team.

Central team, coach Koonayang Rachabatlhe said he was happy with his side given that they were still rusty adding that he was positive that they would do well in future.

In the men's category, Southern district walked away with gold medal after walloping North East 10-1 in a tough and tight encounter in the final.

North East team had a chance to win the game after managing to load the bases but could not get the needed runs.

Southern retained the lead after scoring six runs in the second inning.

The North East lost chances to get clutch hit to produce the runs and ended up losing composure first moment they conceded in first inning.

One could note that despite their performance, both teams had problems with pitchers as they were continuously being substituted through the innings.

On the fourth inning, North East registered their first run, following Southern registering four runs leveling the score to 10-1 and making it impossible for North East to regain composure after that.

In an interview, Southern team coach, Olebogeng Letsomo said it was a very good game for his team as they really wanted to stay on top, because it has been their goal to be champions.

North East officials were not available for comment on the performance of their team.

Source : BOPA