Namibia: ECN Top Technician Accused of Laptop Theft

18 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Khanyiswa Mogotsi

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has accused its technical director, Milton Louw, of stealing five laptops from the commission.

Louw is accused of stealing the laptops and trying to sell them at a pawnshop in Windhoek.

Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi yesterday confirmed that a case of theft was opened against Louw by ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro last Thursday. Louw has, however, not been arrested.

Louw yesterday admitted to The Namibian that he took five new laptops from the ECN offices, but denied that he attempted to sell them at the pawnshop.

He claimed he only took the laptops after discovering that the ECN system had been hacked by someone who "stole the votes". The technical director added that his intention was to prove that vote-rigging took place during the elections.

"We were hacked. I don't know by who or how. Something went wrong. And I was told to look into it by the chief electoral officer [Mujoro]. That is all I can confirm at this moment - that somebody messed with our system at 15h19 on 30 November, and they stole votes from everybody equally at the same time," Louw claimed.

He added that when he found out that somebody "stole the votes", he informed the police, and accompanied them to collect the laptops from the ECN offices.

Louw stated that he showed the evidence of how the ECN system was manipulated to several people.

"They [police] took down all the [laptop] serial numbers," he noted.

"Somebody has made me look very bad, and it now appears as if I was trying to steal them [laptops]. To do what with them?"

Contacted for comment, Mujoro declined to divulge more information on the allegedly stolen laptops, but said these were not used for the elections, and had no election data.

"These laptops did not contain any election-related data, or any data for that matter. They were new laptops which were bought for the supplementary registration exercise," he explained.

