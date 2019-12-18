Zimbabwe: Warriors' Star Alec Mudimu Bids Farewell to Welsh Side As He Joins FC Sheriff

18 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has paid tribute to his former club Cefn Druids FC from Wales after completing a move to record Moldova football champions, FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 24 year-old versatile player who can also play in midfield will join his new club in January next year, bringing an end to his two-year stint with Cefn Druids, who are one of the top teams in the Welsh Premier League.

Mudimu yesterday paid tribute to the Welsh club for playing an important role in his development.

"Words can't really describe the roller-coaster of emotions I've shared with this special group of players and the objects we've managed to overcome," he said.

He went on to thank Cefn Druids coach, Huw Griffith for assisting in improving his football career.

"I want to thank Huw Griffith and the club's technical team for always working with me tirelessly to ensure I improved and also Does Williams for making sure everything was always right and working hard to the best of my time at Cefn Druids FC," Mudimu said.

"I've loved every moment of playing for the club and wish more successful times to come in the near and distant future for everyone involved at the club. It's been an honour to have been part of a group of players to make history to play in Europe. Thank you to all the fans that ever supported. It's been an amazing journey and I'm truly honoured to have been a part of it all.

Mudimu, who was born in Harare before relocating to England at the age of six, began his youth football with Sheffield Wednesday before slipping into the lower ranks of the English non-league with Northwich Victoria and Stalybridge Celtic.

Discovered by the Druids scouting network, Mudimu joined "The Ancients" as the club is affectionately known and helped the side achieve their best placing in the Welsh Premier League.

Mudimu's performances in Wales also earned him a call up to the Warriors where he has since earned 18 caps with the highlight of his international career coming early this year when he featured for Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

His move to the Moldovan national champions, Sheriff Tiraspol will see him making the leap from the Welsh topflight to a team playing in the Uefa Champions League and he's the first player to ever do so from any Welsh team.

Sheriff Tiraspol have won their league each season since the year 2000 and invest in talented players from Eastern Europe and South America.

Druids chairman John Hughes was also full of praises for Mudimu.

"Alec has been a wonderful person both on and off the field and this opportunity is a huge move for him and his family and we wish him all the very best for the future" said Hughes.

"Druids fans in Wales and Zimbabwe will back Mudimu to succeed in his new venture. Whatever happens, he can be proud to have been a Warrior, a Druid and now a Sheriff," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.