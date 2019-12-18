South Africa: The Point of Modern Propaganda Is to Annihilate Truth

opinion

2019 has exhausted our capacity for critical thinking, not only globally but also locally. It's up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to sift truth from lies and take control of the narrative being spun.

"We don't live in the best of all possible worlds. This is a Kafkaesque time. The television sparkles with images of despicable political louts, sexual harassment reports. We cannot look away from the pictures of furious elements, hurricanes and fires, from the repetitive crowd murders by gunmen burning with rage. We are made more anxious by flickering threats of nuclear war. We observe social media's manipulation of a credulous population, a population dividing into bitter tribal cultures. We are living through a massive shift from representative democracy to something called viral direct democracy, now cascading over us in a garbage-laden tsunami of raw data. Everything is situational, see-sawing between gut-response likes or vicious confrontations. For some, this is a heady time of brilliant technological innovation that is bringing us into an exciting new world. For others, it is the opening of a savagely difficult book without a happy ending."

Could Annie Proulx's acceptance speech at the National Book Foundation Awards in 2017 have been any more on...