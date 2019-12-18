South Africa: Kallis Named Proteas Batting Consultant

18 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been named as the team's batting consultant for the duration of the summer.

He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria on Wednesday.Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries - 45 Test and 17 ODI - averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively.

Kallis will join newly-appointed head coach and former team-mate Mark Boucher in the Proteas camp.

Enoch Nkwe is the assistant coach, while reports have indicated that Charl Langeveldt could be named as a bowling consultant.

The South African team assembles on Wednesday to begin preparation for a full home tour against England.

The nearly nine-week affair will include a four-match Test, three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Proteas Test squad: Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.