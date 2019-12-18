South Africa: Warriors Name Squad for 4-Day Domestic Series

Cape Town — The Warriors are back in action this week as they head to Durban to take on the Dolphins in their final feat for 2019 in the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series.

Warriors players Anrich Nortje and Rudi Second have been called up to the Proteas side.

Meanwhile Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman will join the South African 'A' side in their upcoming fixture against England on Friday.

Warriors' team manager Shafiek Abrahams said hard work and perseverance resulted in the four players achieving their well-deserved accolades.

"We are tremendously proud of all four players and we look forward to watching them grow and develop as Protea cricketers," he said via a press release.

The Warriors will close off 2019 with this upcoming away fixture against the Dolphins at Kingsmead Stadium and will be back for the second half of the season in January 2020 as they take on the Titans in Pretoria on Monday, January 6 2020.

Warriors squad:

Jon-Jon Smuts (captain); Edward Moore; Matthew Breetzke; Mohammad Yaseen Vallie; Gihahn Cloete; Sinethemba Qeshile; Sisanda Magala; Bashier Walters; Kelly Smuts; Jason Niemand; Sithembile Langa and Jade de Klerk

- Warriors

Source: Sport24