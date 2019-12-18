South Africa: Warriors Name Squad for 4-Day Domestic Series

18 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Warriors are back in action this week as they head to Durban to take on the Dolphins in their final feat for 2019 in the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series.

Warriors players Anrich Nortje and Rudi Second have been called up to the Proteas side.

Meanwhile Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman will join the South African 'A' side in their upcoming fixture against England on Friday.

Warriors' team manager Shafiek Abrahams said hard work and perseverance resulted in the four players achieving their well-deserved accolades.

"We are tremendously proud of all four players and we look forward to watching them grow and develop as Protea cricketers," he said via a press release.

The Warriors will close off 2019 with this upcoming away fixture against the Dolphins at Kingsmead Stadium and will be back for the second half of the season in January 2020 as they take on the Titans in Pretoria on Monday, January 6 2020.

Warriors squad:

Jon-Jon Smuts (captain); Edward Moore; Matthew Breetzke; Mohammad Yaseen Vallie; Gihahn Cloete; Sinethemba Qeshile; Sisanda Magala; Bashier Walters; Kelly Smuts; Jason Niemand; Sithembile Langa and Jade de Klerk

- Warriors

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.