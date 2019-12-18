Liberia: Judge Denies Government Lawyers' Application to Hold Rep. Yekeh Kolubah in Contempt of Court

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'A' Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie has denied government lawyers' application to hold Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah for contempt of court.

According to Judge Willie, Rep. Kolubah has not disrespected the court to be held in contempt.

Rep. Kolubah, along with six others, was indicted by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County for the commission of the crimes of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to commit murder, Kidnapping, Criminal Solicitation and Criminal Facilitation.

"On the issue of holding Rep. Kolubah in contempt, asking him for his medical records, this court says that the application is denied, that the purpose of the issuance of the Ne Exeat Republica as stated in 24LLR is to ensure Rep. Kolubah is present in the bailiwick of Liberia to which he is here," Judge Willie ruled.

Judge Willie's decision grew out of state lawyers' request through an application to hold the lawmaker in contempt for deceiving the court.

In the application, State lawyers argued that Rep. Kolubah should be held in contempt of court for deceiving the court under the pretence of travelling to Ghana for medical treatment.

The prosecution further argued that the travel ban on Rep. Kolubah was lifted by the court for him to seek medical attention in Ghana but on the contrary went to solicit support for the December 30 protest.

"Prosecution says the purpose of this court lifting said application was on the information provided by co-defendant Yekeh Kolubah to seek medical attention nothing else. Surprisingly, to the prosecution and that of the Republic of Liberia, Rep. Kolubah returned and informed the public and the world through media alert that he travelled to Ghana to have meetings with African leaders with the intent to solicit support for the December 30, 2019 protest.

Prosecution added: "Prosecution alerted to make this submission to your honor on the basis that this court was deceived. This conduct by Rep. Kolubah is not only contemptuous but same is a clever attempt to mislead this honorable court and baffle and delay these proceedings."

At the same time, prosecution also requested the court to re-incarcerate the other six defendants for their failure to appear in court to answer to their crimes.

"Prosecution says the conduct and actions by the six co-defendants amount to bill jumping and based upon such act by the co-defendants, said conduct insinuate that the bill filed by the defendants to guarantee their day-to-day appearance has lost it substance of legal relevant.

Prosecution continues: "On this condition, it is the request of one of counsels for prosecution to have said bill revoked and the six co-defendants be placed in the common prison at which time this court can have asset to them when said proceedings are called for."

In resistance, the defense team argued that the intent of the Rep. Kolubah travel was done in compliance of the court's order.

The defense further argued that the six defendants were absent from the proceedings because they live in separate locations and could not be reached.