Liberia: 19 CSO Receives Training in Public Financial Management

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Integrated Public Financial Management Reform Project at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), Saturday, December 14, 2019 climaxed six days of training for nineteen Civil Society Organizations in Public Financial Management.

The training held at the Executive Inn Hotel on the Robert field Highway, focused on Public Financial Management, the Budget process and approach to budget Analysis, Government Expenditure, legal framework of Liberia PFM and budget Performance Monitoring Indicators.

It was geared towards building Civil Society Organizations on the concept of Public Financial Management Process, the fundamental principle of Public Financial Management and the scope, contour and Element of a Public Financial Management system in Liberia to enhance their respective roles to promote the Development Agenda of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development across the Country.

Speaking at the start of the training was the coordinator of Non-State Actors (NSA) Secretariat; Mrs. Carolyn Myers Zoduah who disclosed the training is meant to enhance participants to the basic concept of public financial management including the budget process and domestic resource mobilization.

According to her, the NSA has realized that for civil society organizations to be able to contribute meaningfully and to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, additional training was needed.

She added that the NSA decided to help civil society organizations in terms of identifying their roles as a watchdog in society.

"So, we realize that there was limited knowledge of PFM among civil society organizations even those who have limited knowledge, their area of intervention was just around budget literacy and monitoring of the country social development fund," she added.

Coordinator Myers Zoduah disclosed that during the assessment process the training package was developed to ensure participants have a broader knowledge on other Public Financial Management areas.

The six days' training had in attendance nineteen CSO participants, the Non-State Actors Secretariat Coordinator, training supervisors and Public Financial Management staff as well as key media institutions.