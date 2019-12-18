Liberia: Prista Port Terms Arcelormittal Allegations As 'Baseless Without Legal Grounds'

Monrovia — Two of Liberia's huge investment partners seem to be at each other's throats over the legal ownership of the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County.

ArcelorMittal, which operates in Nimba County and transports its iron ore from the holes in that county to the Port of Buchanan, had written the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel McGill, threatening to halt phase two of its investment on suspicion that its concession area at the Port of Buchanan is being encroached on with 'endorsement' of the Government of Liberia through a deal with Prista Port. .

Honourable Legislators,

We use this opportunity to thank you for the support in the conclusion of the Concession for the Port of Buchanan and wish you all the best for the festive season.

In the social media and in a recent article in FrontPage Africa, we saw a letter from an Arcelor Mittal Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Lowe, that contained misleading information and erroneous references to an exchange between Prista and Arcelor Mittal which presumably had taken place in London.

In his Facebook post, Hon. Darius Dillon stated that he raised the issues mentioned in the ArcelorMittal's letter during the Plenary Session of the Senate on December 16, 2019. I feel compelled to clarify the facts and assure you and all parties concerned that the Concession for the Port of Buchanan is in full compliance with Liberian and International law.

On the December 5, 2019, during the UK-Liberia High-level Briefing in London, we met with Mr. Scott Lowe from Arcelor Mittal in the presence of our Lawyers - Omnia Strategy. During this meeting we expressed our readiness to cooperate with Arcelor Mittal in respect of their plans for expansion of their operations.

This is why it is quite surprising that in his letter, Mr. Lowe refers to an alleged statement about "replacement of the concessionaire" which is groundless. Our concession in no manner infringes upon Arcelor Mittal's Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) dated August 17, 2005.

According to the MDA, Article IV, Section 1, Arcelor Mittal is granted by the Government of Liberia with the following rights:

By this Agreement and subject to its terms and conditions, the GOVERNMENT hereby grants to the CONCESSIONAIRE the exclusive right and license to conduct Exploration, Development, Production and marketing of iron Ore and associated M:inerals and products, and rehabilitation of the associated infrastructure in the Concession Area.

Please note that Prista was granted with a Concession for the Port of Buchanan and not an MDA. The allegation about "replacement of the concessionaire" is groundless and never uttered by us or our representatives.

In the Concession Agreement dated August 14, 2019, for the Port of the concession area is stipulated in details in several sections:

First, it is defined in SECTION I, DEFINITION, TERMINOLOGY AND INTERPRETATION:

"Concession Area" means the area of the Port o/Buchanan to be granted to the Concessionaire, containing minimum 6000 acres land area and 854.5 acres offshore area within the boundaries established in the "ACT TO AMEND AN ACT REPEALING AND ADOPTING CHAPTER SIX OF THE PUBLIC AUTHORITIES LAW UNDER THE CAPTION: CREATION OF NATIONAL PORT AUTHORITY SECTION 52" hereto attached and forming Part I of Appendix 1, which area shall be consumed through the conduct of a Real Property Survey.

Second, in SECTION 3 CONCESSION AND TERM OF THE AGREEMENT:

3.2 Concession Area

As of the Elective Date, the Concession Area shall be an area of minimum 6000 acres land area and up to the amount of unencumbered land determined by the Real Property Survey as set below and 854.5 acres offshore area located at the Port with the territorial limits described in the "ACT TO AMEND AN ACT REPEALING AND ADOPTING CHAPTER SIX OF THE PUBLIC AUTHORITY LAW UNDER THE CAPTION CREATION OF NATIONAL PORT AUTHORITY SECTION 52" (the "Act"), which is hereto attached as Part I of Appendix I.

No later than ninety (90) days, following the Elective Date, and prior to the Handover Date, the Concession Entity and the Concessionaire shall conduct a survey to establish the exact amount of unencumbered land belonging to the Concessions Entity (the "Real Property Survey"). Upon completion of the Real Property Survey, its findings shall form the Concession Area and shall be an integral part of this Agreement. The cost of the Real Property Survey shall be borne by the Concessionaire. Further procedures in respect of the Concession Area are set in Part 2 of Appendix I to present agreement.

As it is clearly seen from the above, the President of Liberia, the Government of Liberia and the Legislature ensured that the Concession Area is:

a) within the limits of the Port of Buchanan established by an Act of the Senate which supersedes the Arcelor Mittal MDA

b) the Concessionaire is given exclusive rights to use only UNENCUMBERED land

The pending Concession Agreement dated August 14, 2019, clearly acknowledges that Arcelor Mittal has an ENCUMBRANCE on some of the land within the limits of the Port of Buchanan as a result of their MDA. To further clarify, the Concession Agreement clearly prescribes inter alia that Prista does NOT have exclusive rights on it.

Mr. Lowe's statement about 'overlapping" of the concession area does not have legal rounds and cannot be considered as true.

From the other side, we have to note that the President of Liberia, the Government of Liberia and the Legislature considered the strategic importance of the development of the Port of Buchanan as a PUBLICLY ACCESSIBLE port.

In his letter dated September 11, 2019, addressed to the Senate, His Excellency, the President of Liberia, Mr. George Weah stated:

"The improved capacity and efficiency of the Port of Buchanan is essential in supporting the Government's long term aim to export iron ore from both Nimba and Guinea".

In the report from the Committees on Concession and Investment, the Legislature established that:

The fact that the Port of Buchanan shall be available to everyone and not only to Arcelor Mittal, will give possibility to develop:

1) The "dead" MDA for iron ore in: Goe Fantro (568 mln mts of iron ore), Toto Range (over 600 mln mts of iron ore), Kitoma (over 300 mln mts of iron ore) etc.

Therefore, in the Concession Agreement of August 14, 2019, for the Port of Buchanan, it was with wisdom and real care about the development of the Republic of Liberia set in Appendix 1, iii that:

In any case, at the end of the Term of the Act which created that encumbrance, the full exclusive right transfer to the Concessionaire and the Concession entity is to respect these rights in possible negotiations for extension of the Act which caused that emcumbrance.

Considering the aforementioned, we wish to assure the Honourable Senators and Representatives that that the allegations of Mr. Lowe are baseless and without legal grounds.

Moreover, during the PPCC process, NIC, IMTC and IMCC took all necessary steps to ensure that the provisions of the MDA are accommodated and are in full compliance with the legal framework at the moment of its signing.

We use that opportunity to remind the Honourable Senators and Representatives that we are still waiting for the Handbill for the Concession Agreement dated August 14, 2019, to be issued.

In these hard times for the economy of the Republic of Liberia, the voters are awaiting for real steps by the Government of Liberia and the Legislature, resulting in opening of new jobs, creation of schools, training centres, and overall improvement of the quality of life of the proud citizens of Liberia.

Remaining at your disposal and expressing our respect.