Malawians Loot Burundian Owned Shops in Kasungu - Police Station Torched At Nkhamenya

17 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police fired teargas in in Kasungu to disperse some Malawians who were baying for the blood of a Burundian whose dog has killed a child.

The irate vendors have burnt down Nkhamenya police station and three vehicles in the violence.

The five-year girl was bitten to death by the dog Monday night at Mtambalala village.

In anger, some Malawians have taken the law in their hands, looting, destroying and setting on fire shops of Burundian nationals.

The people claim the dogs ate part of the body of the girl.

Still in Kasungu, there are running battles at Nkhamenya trading centre as police are battling vendors who want to kill a suspected habitual criminal in the area.

The trading centre was designated a no go zone as the vendors turned violent.

A police station and cars have been torched by the angry mob.

